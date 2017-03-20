Get out and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Anne Arundel – Annapolis CERT

Volunteer to become a trained member of your community in emergency response. The Anne Arundel – Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced its spring 2017 dates for Basic CERT training. Starting on Friday, March 31st and ending on Saturday, April 8th, this 20-hour weekend course provides you the basic skills necessary to respond to your community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster, when emergency services are not immediately available. Learn about disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operation, light search and rescue, CERT organization, disaster psychology, and terrorism and CERT. The training concludes with a review and a disaster simulation to validate your training. The training is held on Friday, March 31 from 6pm-9pm, Saturday, April 1 from 8am-5pm, and Sunday, April 2 from 8am-3pm at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville. The disaster simulation is held on Saturday, April 8 from 8am-1pm at the same location. The cost for the training is $60 which covers the cost for the CERT backpack, bump hat, vest, and small items and supplies which you get to keep at the end of the exercise. Everyone completing the course receives a nationally recognized certification and the opportunity to join Anne Arundel — Annapolis CERT as a member. Don’t want to take the training but still want to help? Volunteer as a victim (complete with moulage – simulated injuries) at the disaster simulation on April 8. For more information and to register, go to www.aaacert.org. For questions and to volunteer as a victim, contact [email protected].

Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating (CRAB)

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating has volunteer opportunities throughout the sailing season (April-October). We need experienced skippers to take out our guests with disabilities, crew to assist in the boarding and sailing, and staff to get guests registered and outfitted in life jackets. We operate weekdays and weekends during the season from Sandy Point State Park. Prospective volunteers can visit the CRAB website and volunteer at www.crabsailing.org. All volunteers will have background checks performed before starting service. Questions? Contact [email protected].

Heartland Hospice

The mission of Heartland Hospice is to enrich lives by providing high quality services and products. That begins with every life we encounter: our employees, our patients and those who love and care for them, the communities in which we operate, our stakeholders and those who are yet to become our customers. The Heartland Hospice volunteer program places volunteers as friendly visitors with patients in the Anne Arundel County Area. Volunteers can make a difference by spending time with patients, providing respite for caregivers, talking to patients, bringing in music to listen with patients, or reading to patients. For more information, contact Kyra Grady at [email protected] or 410-719-8670. See web site at – http://hcr-manorcare.com/.

Positive Strides.Org

Our mission is to rovide guidance and assistance to youth athletes who suffer a catastrophic, life altering and/or career ending sports-related injury with mental, physical and financial support. We seek volunteers to help Positive Strides to provide mental, physical and/or financial support to athletes who have suffered such sports-related and career ending injuries. The goal is to provide a vast array of services that will help point injured athletes in the right direction and steer them to look at the positives in life before facing depression and addictions. For more information and to volunteer, contact Ryan J. Brant at [email protected] or 443-214-5991. See web site at – http://www.positive-strides.org.

Project Clean Stream, April 1, 2017

This year, Project Clean Stream officially kicks off on April 1, 2017 for its 14th year. Every spring, local waterways and woodlands receive a clean start as thousands of volunteers come together for our annual Project Clean Stream, the largest annual volunteer cleanup event in the Chesapeake Bay region. Project Clean Stream brings together volunteers across the vast Chesapeake Bay watershed in a day of service to clean up trash from rivers, streams, creeks, and parks. Cleanups are scheduled from March 1 to June 10, 2017. Visit https://www.allianceforthebay.org/events/project-clean-stream/ to learn more and to register projects or volunteer. Project Clean Stream is also a great opportunity for businesses to get involved in Bay restoration and to volunteer in their communities! Through Project Clean Stream, the Alliance works directly with businesses to coordinate cleanup sites and provide a positive and meaningful experience as stewards of the environment—improving water quality as they care for their neighborhood creeks, streams, and rivers. If your business is interested in getting involved with Project Clean Stream, contact our Business Partnerships Manager, Corinne Stephens at [email protected].

Servants 4 All, Inc.

Adult volunteers are needed to assist at the Servants 4 All, Inc., Mother’s Day Tea At Dynasty event at Martin’s West, Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 2017. Servants 4 All, Inc., is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization serving senior loved ones in need of financial assistance with essential medical and personal care not covered by Medicaid or Medicare. The organization was founded by Servants 4 Seniors CEO, Marion Matthews, to mobilize the community of leader-servants, professionals and philanthropists who believe every senior, no matter their economic status, has the ability to secure quality, reliable and essential healthcare and personal care services not covered by Medicare or Medicaid. For more information and to volunteer, contact Marion Matthews at [email protected], or 410-977-2576. Web site-http://www.aplace4seniors.com/.

South River High School Mock Interviews

South River High School (201 Central Avenue East, Edgewater, MD) needs adult volunteers to conduct mock job interviews with 11th grade students on March 16, 20, and March 21, 2017. Students have been discussing topics such as: appropriate dress, eye contact, oral communication, courtesy, assertiveness, and resume writing in small group workshops and their English classes. The program is designed to give students a chance to practice their newly learned skills by offering a one-on-one interview with an adult from outside the school. We are simply looking for people who are willing to give some time to helping this generation become more competent in their interviewing skills, but you are also welcome to ask the students to apply for any openings that you may have. No experience is necessary. Instructions and sample questions are available as well as an evaluation sheet. If you would like to volunteer, please go to: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0448a8ad2ba3f85-south1 or contact Linda Lamon at 410-956-5600, ext 289 or [email protected].

Touchstones Discussion Project

The Touchstones® Vision: Touchstones believes in a world where people of all backgrounds, beliefs, and ideologies engage in mindful and collaborative discussion to address complex local and global issues. The Touchstones® Mission: Touchstones builds critical thinking, communication, and leadership skills through respectful and engaging discussion-based programs. Volunteers are being sought to serve as a Volunteer Coordinator, to lead community discussions, and to perform light office duties, including helping with newsletter mailings. For more information and to volunteer, contact Jennifer Macris at [email protected] or 410-604-3309. See web site at–http://www.touchstones.org.

