Get on out and VOLUNTEER!

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Reserve Officer Program: Volunteers are needed for its Reserve Officer program. This is a uniformed position to assist sworn officers in traffic control, administrative duties, community relations, etc. Volunteers must be over 21, undergo a criminal background check, hours of availability are flexible. Reserve Officers work assignments all hours of the day and weekends. A minimum of 16 service hours per month is required and volunteers can be placed at any of the four district stations.

Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS): The VIPS Program is designed to involve civilian volunteers in non-enforcement roles within the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Members of the VIPS Program share their time and talents performing such tasks as clerical assistance, computer programming, crime analysis, data processing, graphic arts, photography and other tasks as the need arises. VIPS personnel do not wear uniforms nor are they compensated monetarily. Applicants must be age 18 or older, have a Maryland Driver’s License with a good driving record, and be capable of performing a minimum of 16 hours of volunteer service per month. For either program, call the Coordinator at 410-222-0042 or get an application from the County Police website at http://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/police-volunteer-opportunities.

Chrysalis House

Chrysalis House, Inc. is currently recruiting volunteers. If you are willing to spare a few hours a week or a month, we would like to hear from you. If you are 18 years or older, you can play a role in our vision to assist more drug and alcohol recovering women and their children. You must be drug and alcohol free and be willing to sign a statement of confidentiality. In addition, all volunteers are required to pass a criminal background check. We are currently in need of the following types of volunteers: Daycare Assistance, Volunteer Coordinator Assistance, Board Member, Clerical Assistance. Group Facilitators (Computer, Employment, & GED Skills), Grounds keeping/landscaping/gardening, and Building maintenance and upkeep. If interested in volunteering at Chrysalis House, please fill out our Volunteer Application available on the website at: http://www.chrysalishouses.org/work-with-us and submit to [email protected]

FairVote

Based in Takoma Park, MD, FairVote is a national non-partisan, non-profit pro-democracy organization that pursues an innovative, solution-oriented agenda that focuses on systemic change and increasing political participation. Your help is needed to advance FairVote’s electoral reform goals. We welcome your participation in our featured e-advocacy campaigns. We also encourage you to check out our “activist tool kits,” follow relevant legislation in your state, engage your local press, write to your legislators and participate in Learning Democracy efforts. We hope you can find all the resources you need in this portion of our site. Please contact FairVote if there are further tools we can provide for you in your own electoral reform activities. For more information contact 301-270-4616 or [email protected]: See web site at www.fairvote.org/who-we-are/get-involved/ for more information and to express an interest in volunteering.

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization of dedicated volunteers helping to promote, protect and enhance the multimodal trails of Anne Arundel County. The organization encompasses the B&A Trail, the BWI Trail, the Broadneck Trail and the WB&A Trail as well as new trails being designed or constructed. Friends support the Trails, County Staff and Park Rangers of the Department of Recreation and Parks and work with many partners, all of whom are dedicated to the trail systems in the county. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available throughout the year. For more information visit the web site at: http://www.friendsofaatrails.org/support/ or contact [email protected].

Maryland Therapeutic Riding

Volunteers Needed for Derby Day Benefit:– May 6, 2017, 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm, Sat.: Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of tasks to include event registration, silent and live auction monitors, cashiers, set up and clean up, and more. Volunteers are needed Fri., May 5 from 12-6 pm, Sat., May 6 from 9 am-11:30 pm, and Sunday, May 7 from 9am-12pm for setup and cleanup. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to assist with set up and clean-up and 18 years old to volunteer during the event. Groups are welcome! If you are interested in volunteering for this event or for more information, please contact Nichole at [email protected] or 410-923-6800, or sign up at http://www.aacvc.org/OpportunityCalendar.

Located in Crownsville, Maryland Therapeutic Riding (MTR) is a Premier Accredited Therapeutic Riding Center that offers therapeutic horseback riding lessons and other equine based therapies for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers, ages 14 and up, assist with riding lessons and are needed throughout the week to assist with horse care, barn and facility maintenance, and also assist with special events, serve on committees including fund raising, and event committees. All volunteers are required to attend a training session offered once a month prior to beginning their volunteer service. Call the Volunteer Manager Nichole at 410-923-6800 or email [email protected] for info. Visit our website at www.MTRinc.org to downloadable the volunteer application.

National Aquarium Chesapeake Bay Initiative Habitat Restoration Project

9:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Sat., March 25, 2017, Project Clean Stream at Masonville Cove: Join your neighbors and community partners to clean up the stream and living shoreline that connect Brooklyn and Curtis Bay to Masonville Cove. Get outside and make a difference in your community while learning about the causes and effects of marine debris and how you can help! Data collected during this event will contribute to Project Clean Stream. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Volunteers under 18 years old will need adult supervision. Pre-registration is required for all conservation events. Register online at http://aqua.org/care/conservation-events or contact the Conservation Dept. at 410-576-1014 or [email protected].

Walk for the Woods 2017, 7:00 a.m–3:00 p.m., April 22, 2017

Scenic Rivers Land Trust is again partnering with AAC Dept. of Recreation and Parks to host a day of guided hikes and public access to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, which is County owned but currently not completely open to the public. A variety of guided hikes, including bird watching, mushroom hunting, amphibian finding, and naturalist hikes are scheduled throughout the day. See the website at; www.srlt.org/walk-faq for more information about the Walk. Volunteers are needed to help make this event a success. For more information about volunteering and how to sign up, see the document posted on our web site at–http://srlt.org/images/2017WFTWoodsVolunteerDescriptions_final.pdf. Questions? Contact Sarah Knebel at [email protected] or 410 – 980 – 6837.

West Arundel Creative Arts

The mission of West Arundel Creative Arts is to bring affordable, accessible and professional arts opportunities to the communities of western Anne Arundel County including Hanover, Odenton, Laurel, Ft. Meade, Gambrills and Crofton. We need volunteers to assist with organizing and cleaning our new arts center. Help is also needed with accounting, marketing, and canvassing. For more information and to volunteer, contact [email protected] or 443-827-1359. See web site at: http://www.WACArts.com .

