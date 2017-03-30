Galesville man arrested in Edgewater stabbing

On March 29, 2017 at 5:51 p.m., officers responded for a report of a stabbing at the 300 block of Elm Street in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that a male and female had driven onto his property in violation of conspicuously posted “no trespassing” signs. The victim confronted the couple, at which time the intoxicated male suspect stabbed the victim in the hand and face. The victim was transported to PG Trauma for non-life threatening injuries. The male suspect was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault.

Arrested:

Austin Hayes Oakes (25)

4800 Block Anchors Way

Galesville, MD 20765

Source : AACOPD

