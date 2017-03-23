Free walking tour to commemorate Maryland Day

Discover all that is “Gone but Not Forgotten” in historic Annapolis on a complimentary walking tour Maryland Day weekend. Go beyond the history you can see – the architecture, the bumpy brick sidewalks and the plaques honoring a building’s old age – and dig deep into what’s disappeared or, in certain cases, moved. Annapolis Tours by Watermark’s tour guide Squire Richard Hillman will lead the free tour for Four Rivers Heritage Area’s Maryland Day Celebration. Join the “Gone but Not Forgotten” tour on Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 pm.

Watermark is a proud member of the Four Rivers Heritage Area, the host of the Maryland Day Celebration. The three-day event features over 40 free (or just $1) events at cultural, heritage and environmental locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Heather Skipper, Director of Guide Operations at Watermark says, “We always try to offer a special experience for Four Rivers’ Maryland Day Celebration. The ‘Gone but Not Forgotten’ tour is rarely offered to the public and was specially developed by our tour guide Richard Hillman, also a lifelong Annapolitan and former Mayor of Annapolis. Known to us as ‘Squire Richard,’ he’ll takes guests for a fun look into our local past!”

The preserved heritage of Annapolis is applauded and celebrated. Nevertheless, in 3½ centuries many changes have been wrought…some good, some bad and many over which disagreements still prevail. Explore the sites of some of these changes in the historic district and on the grounds of the Naval Academy. The tour will answer the following questions and more:

Where is the thrice-moved Pinkney-Callahan House?

What would one have seen just 50 years ago from the steps of the State House?

What happened to the home of Francis Scott Key’s sister?

Enjoy reminiscences of bygone days and share some of your own! The free tour takes place Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. The tour will meet at the City Dock Information Booth. Government Issued Photo ID is required for all adults. Reservations are not required. Guests should meet Squire Richard at the Information Booth for the tour.

For more information about Annapolis Tours by Watermark, visit annapolistours.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB