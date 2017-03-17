Franchot shuts down even more tax preparers for suspected fraud

I n his ongoing effort to combat tax fraud and identity theft, Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that, effective immediately, he has suspended processing electronic and paper tax returns from 19 private tax preparers locations throughout the region, due to a high volume of questionable returns received.

“We continue to be vigilant and resolute in our commitment to protect Marylanders’ financial information and the integrity of our tax system,” Comptroller Franchot said. “I want to commend my Questionable Return Detection Team as it continues to work tirelessly to identify these fraudulent returns that try to drain our state coffers and ultimately cheat all Maryland citizens,” Comptroller Franchot said.

Accounting for tax preparers removed from last years’ list because they now are in compliance, the total number of process suspensions stands at 78 tax preparation offices at 98 locations. Since 2007, the Comptroller’s Office has detected and blocked nearly 76,000 fraudulent tax returns worth more than $174.2 million.

The new preparers or businesses notified of the action are:

Integrated Multi Services, 1620 Elton Road, Ste. 204, Silver Spring, MD 20903

First Rate Tax Service, 28 Henley Ct., Baltimore, MD 21244

MD Tax Solution and Multi Services, 212 E. Main St., Ste. 208, Salisbury, MD 21801

Tax4All LLC, 6507 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912

United Tax Pro, 6969 Richmond Hwy, Ste. 204, Alexandria, VA 22306

Samuel Tax Services, 1005 North Point Blvd., Ste. 728, Baltimore, MD 21224

A&E Tax Services, 5013 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229

Japrhispanic LLC, 8626 Flower Ave. 1, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Money Back Tax LLC, 11120 New Hampshire Ave., Ste. 506, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Rightway Financial Services LLC, 3363 Sudlersville South, Laurel, MD 20724

Robinson Tax and Bookkeeping SRV, 4812 Liberty Heights Ave., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

A Year Round Tax Service Inc., 5820 York Road, Ste. T200, Baltimore, MD 21212

Max Tax Service, 1019 University Blvd., Ste. 102, Silver Spring, MD 20903

Marylis LLC, 113 Ellington Blvd., Apt. 421, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Sky Tax Service, 5981 Columbia Pike, Ste. 202, Falls Church, VA 22041

MSM DBA PTS Tax Service, 6790 W. Broad St., Douglasville, GA 30134

Trinity Supermarket Inc.,105 E. Pollock St., Mount Olive, NC 28365

BKPR Management, 110 Q St., Washington, DC 20001

Precise Financial, 8601 Harford Road, Ste. B, Baltimore, MD 21234.

The additional suspensions follow an announcement a few weeks ago that the Comptroller’s Office had halted processing returns from 20 tax preparers. Pursuant to his agency’s Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Internal Revenue Service, Comptroller Franchot has shared this information with other tax agencies.

The Comptroller’s Office also has advised the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation of the decision, so that they can take any additional appropriate actions.

The suspicious characteristics detected on the tax returns prompting the determination included:

* Business income reported when taxpayers did not own a business.

* Refund amounts requested much higher than previous year tax returns.

* Inflated and/or undocumented business expenses.

* Dependents claimed when taxpayer did not provide required 50 percent support or care.

* Inflated wages and withholding information.

Taxpayers should carefully review their returns for these issues and should be suspicious if a tax preparer deducts fees from their refund, does not sign their tax return, or fails to include their preparer taxpayer identification number “PTIN” on the return. In the event that a taxpayer suspects fraud, they are asked to immediately report the issue to the Comptroller’s Office by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or by emailing [email protected].

To review the list of previous preparers from which Comptroller Franchot has suspended processing returns, visit the Comptroller’s website at http://www.marylandtaxes.com/

If taxpayers want to check to see if the Comptroller’s Office is processing returns from a particular tax preparer, or on their status for a previously filed claim, they are asked to contact the Maryland Comptroller’s Office Ombudsman at 410-260-4020 or email at [email protected].

If taxpayers suspect fraud, they are asked to immediately report the issue to the Comptroller’s Questionable Return Detection Team at [email protected].

