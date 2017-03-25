Five AACPS educators named as finalists for Teacher of the Year

Five educators from all levels of the public school system were named today as finalists for 2017 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The finalists are:

Joshua Carroll, STEM teacher at South River High School

Sally PazyMiño Wilson, second-grade teacher at Tyler Heights Elementary School

Stacey Scofield, media specialist at Mills-Parole Elementary School

Timothy Smith, physical education teacher at Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Denise Stephanos, math teacher at Arundel High School

Two teachers from the county’s independent schools were also named as semifinalists for 2017 Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Deborah Flynn, St. Mary’s High School

Kelly Rampmeyer, The Summit School

The finalists will be among 34 public school and seven independent school educators to be honored at the 31st annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on April 26, 2017. The event is sponsored by AACPS and the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.

The following public schools educators have been nominated by their schools and communities, and will also be honored at the event (semifinalists denoted by asterisks):

Karin Abbott, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Lori Berry, Woodside Elementary School

Debra Biggs, Pasadena Elementary School

Kristen Brice, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School

Josalyn Brown, Crofton Woods Elementary School

Amy Chitwood, Rolling Knolls Elementary School

Alane Connolly, Shady Side Elementary School

Tammy Dronberger, Broadneck High School

Alma Durm, Ruth Parker Eason School*

Amanda Embury, Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary School

Tricia Fisher, Broadneck Elementary School

Nancy Hack-Behringer, Mayo Elementary School*

LaWanda Hoes, Corkran Middle School

Angela Holmes, Oak Hill Elementary School

Allison Johnson, Mary Moss @ J. Albert Adams Academy

Elizabeth Joy, South Shore Elementary School

Denise Lane, George Cromwell Elementary School

Kelly Lewis, Arundel Middle School

Janet Liimatta, Ferndale Early Education Center*

Tori Peddicord, Southern Middle School

Shelby Queen, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Sarah Rogers, Meade High School

Deborah Sparby, Severna Park Middle School

Elizabeth Starnes, Southern High School*

Robert Stojakovich, Magothy River Middle School*

Virginia Sutherin, Old Mill High School

Lydia Teal, Central Elementary School

Gail Turk, Lindale Middle School

Suzy Wyatt, Davidsonville Elementary School

The following independent school educators have also been nominated by their schools and communities (semifinalists denoted by asterisks):

Margaret Kling, St. Mary’s Elementary School

Thomas Mach, Archbishop Spalding High School*

Kathy Poerstel, Aleph Bet Jewish Day School*

Margaret Sagi, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

Sharon Toms, St. Margaret’s Day School

In addition to naming the 2017 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, who will represent Anne Arundel County in the statewide competition later this year, the Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year will also be announced at the event. Also set to be honored are businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefiting AACPS’ nearly 81,000 students.

For sponsorship information and ticket orders, please click here. For additional information about the 2017 Excellence in Education event, please call 410-266-3960.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB