Experience the fantastical world of artist Ronald Markman at The Mitchell Gallery

The Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College presents “The Fantastic World of Ronald Markman: A Mini-Retrospective.” The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, will be on view from March 10 to April 23.

Inspired by 1930s cartoons and popular culture, Ronald Markman’s colorful artwork explores intellectual and artistic journeys through literature, historic events, personal observations, and the absurdities of life in this colorful collection of drawings, paintings, and sculptures. This exhibition combines Markman’s dedicated academic training with George Grosz and Josef Albers with humor and the limitless possibilities of a nonsensical, fantastical world.

For more information, visit www.sjc.edu/mitchellgallery.

Exhibition-related programs and events:

March 10 Members Preview Reception. Be the first to preview the “Ronald Markman” exhibition at this elegant wine and hors d’oeuvres reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. By invitation only. To become a member , call 410-295-5551.

March 22 Art Express Lunchtime Tour. Art Educator Lucinda Edinberg will give a gallery talk on the “Ronald Markman” exhibition from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

March 28 St. John’s tutor David Townsend and artist Ebby Malmgren will lead a seminar on a reading related to the exhibition at 7 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 410-626-2556 to register.

April 4 Tuesday Try-It. Artist Ronald Markman, assisted by Lucinda Edinberg, will lead a workshop associated with the “Ronald Markman” exhibition from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Members are free; $15 for non-members. No experience necessary. Basic materials will be provided. Registration is required. Call 410-626-2556.

April 13 Book Club. Join members of the Mitchell Gallery Book Club for a docent tour of the “Ronald Markman” exhibition followed by a discussion of “The Overcoat” by Nikolai Gogol from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. St. John’s College tutor David Townsend will lead the discussion. Registration is required. Call 410-626-2556.

April 23 Sunday Afternoon Lecture. Art Educator Lucinda Edinberg will lead a tour of the “Ronald Markman” exhibition at 3 p.m.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB