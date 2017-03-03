Employee of Hand and Stone Spa in Severna Park charged with sexual assault

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for a call of a sexual assault. Officers met the adult female victim who advised earlier in the afternoon she was at the Hand and Stone Spa located in the 500 block of Governor Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, Maryland. The victim stated while receiving a massage she was sexually assaulted by an employee.

The Anne Arundel County Police Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the assault. Sex Crimes Detectives interviewed the victim who advised as she was getting a massage she had fallen asleep. She stated when she awoke the massage therapist was sexually assaulting her. Detectives identified the massage therapist as Larry Donnell Doye, a thirty three year old male from the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, District Heights, Maryland.

Detectives conducted interviews and reviewed evidence in regards to this investigation. In working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained on February 21, 2017 charging Larry Doye with a Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offense and Second Degree Assault.

On Thursday, March 2, 2017 at approximately 8:21 a.m., members of the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Montgomery County Police located the suspect, Larry Doye, in the 1100 block of University Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland. Larry Doye was taken into custody without incident. The staff at the Hand and Stone Spa cooperated fully with this sensitive law enforcement investigation. Once notified of the incident the Hand and Stone Spa relieved Larry Dove of all duties at the business as the investigation continued.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance with identifying any other possible victims of abuse that may have occurred while receiving treatment/therapy at the Hand and Stone Spa. As the investigation continues to unfold the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on Larry Doye to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Larry Donnell Doye (33)

6000 Block Pennsylvania Ave.

District Heights, MD

Charges:

Third Degree Sex Offense

Fourth Degree Sex Offense

Second Degree Assault

Source : AACOPD

