Early Spring Health Problems

Spring in Annapolis is early this year! According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), spring is up to three weeks ahead of schedule in the Washington, DC region–and that can have significant impact on our health. What can we expect? Longer and worse allergy season, more Lyme, Zika and other tick and mosquito related illnesses.

For the third year in a row, 2016 was the hottest year ever recorded around the world.

Early spring in Annapolis–22 days early–means ragweed will come out earlier and produce more pollen, for longer. According to Dr. Aaron Bernstein, associate director of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health Center for Health and the Global Environment, “Hay fever season is getting longer, and those plants are also putting out more pollen because there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

Health experts also worry that earlier spring and warmer weather gives insects such as ticks and mosquitos a chance to awaken early and begin spreading diseases like Zika, Lyme and West Nile. The warmer, longer springs also may allow disease to spread into areas that previously didn’t see those diseases.

Early spring also increases the risk of flooding, which in turn can lead to more bacteria in the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding rivers. Livestock, food crops and pollinating insects (like the already at-risk honeybee) can also be impacted by seasonal abnormalities, affecting the safety and availability of the U.S. food supply.

