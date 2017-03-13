Doug Arnold tosses hat into the ring for Clerk of Courts for Anne Arundel County

Republican Doug Arnold has announced his candidacy for Clerk of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, officially kicking off his campaign for election in 2018. Standing in front of the courthouse, he shared about his passion for serving his fellow citizens, and unveiled the priorities he hopes to uphold as their next Clerk.

“I am very happy today to announce that I hope to continue the tradition of dedication to service that’s been the hallmark of Bob Duckworth, and I am announcing for Clerk of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County,” Arnold said this morning. He highlighted the three themes on which he plans to focus: supporting families, growing businesses and safe communities.

Arnold, who has served as Assistant Chief Deputy for 21 years and has worked in the Clerk’s office for over a quarter-century, highlighted how the Clerk’s office has played a role in his family’s personal story. He and his wife, Sherri, obtained their marriage license there, and later obtained important documents there when they adopted their two sons.

Among those in attendance at Arnold’s announcement event were Clerk of the Court Bob Duckworth, County Executive Steve Schuh, Senator Ed Reilly and Register of Wills Lauren Parker.

“It’s time for the baton to be turned over to the next generation, and as you know … I’m going to be stepping down,” Duckworth said. “I’ve had the distinguished pleasure of working with Doug Arnold for 25 years, and any success that we have in what we do is because of people in the courthouse like Doug Arnold. … I think for the next three, four, five terms that Doug Arnold is going to do a great job for us.”

Arnold resides in Davidsonville with his wife and their two sons. They are active members of Bay Area Community Church. For more information, go towww.dougarnold.net.

