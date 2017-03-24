Daquan Pack fond guilty of first degree murder in Severn slaying

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Daquan Pack, 23, of Glen Burnie, was found guilty of first degree murder and related handgun charges by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury.

On April 1, 2016, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shooting on Meade Village Road in Severn. When officers arrived, they found Patrick Dixon lying in the roadway bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Dixon was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses to the shooting came forward, and identified Daquan Darryl Pack as the man who shot Mr. Dixon.

“Guns are not the answer to resolve disagreements. This unfortunate tragedy is the result of Daquan Pack’s choice to use a gun he was not permitted to have to exert control in a situation in which he felt disrespected,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I commend the jury for holding Mr. Pack accountable and providing justice for Mr. Dixon.”

Pack faces up to life without parole in prison as a result of these convictions. Sentencing is scheduled for June 5, 2017.

Judge Paul F. Harris, Jr. presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Poma prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB