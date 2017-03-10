Crosby Marketing Communications ranked #16 on O’Dwyer’s top environmental PR firms

Crosby Marketing Communications has been ranked #16 on O’Dwyer’s magazine’s 2017 list of top Environmental & Public Affairs PR Firms. This annual ranking, produced by one of the industry’s most-respected publications, is based on verified financial information submitted by companies.

Crosby partners with clients to raise awareness and encourage consumers to take action on issues relating to the environment, energy, public health, sustainability and responsible development. The firm’s work includes nationally acclaimed campaigns for the EPA’s ENERGY STAR program, USDA and the TKF Foundation.

“It’s an honor to help our clients spread important messages about critical issues affecting our environment,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing. “We are passionate about motivating behavior change that has a positive impact on our community and the planet.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #39 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

