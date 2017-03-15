Crosby hires Ian Potts as Digital Designer

Ian Potts joins Crosby Marketing Communications as a Digital Designer. He will support a wide variety of digital marketing and social media initiatives for clients, including Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

Potts has spent nearly a decade in digital design and production positions in corporate and government environments. Prior to joining Crosby, he worked as a graphic designer and web developer for the City of Baltimore’s Office of Information Technology. Potts graduated with a BFA degree in design and fine arts from Salisbury University, Fulton School of Liberal Arts.

“Ian has a strong portfolio that spans conceptual and production work across digital, mobile and social channels,” said Lee Gatchel, Digital Creative Director. “His depth of multimedia experience and artistic sensibility will be a great asset to our creative and technology teams.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #39 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS