County Recreation and Parks Department recognized by State

The Anne Arundel County Department of Department of Recreation and Parks received an Agency Showcase Marketing & Communication Award from Maryland Recreation and Parks for Program Logo. The award was presented at the first annual Celebrating Excellence event on March 2, 2017 at the Maryland Agricultural Center in Cockeysville, Maryland.

The new Anne Arundel Recreation and Park’s logo is a modification to feature the department’s new tag line: Enjoy – Explore – Restore! Incorporating the meaning of recreation the new phrase sums up how the department wants citizens and visitors to enjoy all we have to offer by exploring our parks and programs and using our facilities to restore and refresh mentally and physically.

The award was accepted by Director, Rick Anthony and Marketing Management Aide, Bill Martin.

