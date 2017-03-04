County Police report on aggressive driving detail

In support of Chief Altomare’s goal of reducing roadway crashes in Anne Arundel County, the Police Department conducted the second coordinated high intensity patrol late last month during the morning’s rush hour (0700-1000) on Crain Highway (MD-3) in Crofton/Gambrills. This effort was assisted by both the Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority motor units.

Utilizing police motorcycles as well as marked and unmarked cars, officers issued 38 citations, 80 warnings and 16 equipment repair orders for various offenses ranging from talking/texting on a cell phone, unsafe passing, passing on the shoulder, failing to obey lane markings/traffic control devices and speeding. Additionally, a commercial vehicle was placed out of service, one driver was found operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle. In total, 89 vehicles were stopped during the operation.

This enforcement effort supports the Towards Zero Deaths Campaign of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Maryland Highway Safety Office (MHSO). Anne Arundel County has experienced many distracted and aggressive driving related crashes and this enforcement effort hopes to reduce the instances of those behaviors.

There will be additional coordinated enforcement waves during rush hours throughout the county focused on aggressive/distracted driving and commercial vehicle enforcement utilizing allied agencies, covert vehicles and police motorcycles. Citizens observing any vehicles operated in a careless or reckless manner are asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number- 410 222-8610.

