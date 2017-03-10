County Police Officer charged with 4th degree sex offense after inappropriately touching woman

On Monday, January 30, 2017, the Anne Arundel County Police Department received a complaint from a citizen alleging misconduct by an Anne Arundel County police officer. Based on that complaint an investigation was launched by the Anne Arundel County Police Department Sex Offense Unit.

During the investigation, it was learned that Officer Bradly Tuthill had responded to a female citizen’s residence on Monday, January 30th, 2017 to investigate a “checking the well-being” of an individual. That call was investigated and no further follow-up was required. The victim alleges that Officer Tuthill returned to her residence later that day and during that encounter, Officer Tuthill allegedly inappropriately touched her back and buttocks with his hand.

The facts were reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and on March 10th, 2017 an Application for a Statement of Charges was presented to a District Court Commissioner. A criminal summons was issued by the District Court Commissioner charging Officer Tuthill with Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Second Degree Assault and two counts of Malfeasance in Office. On March 10, 2017 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Tuthill was served his criminal summons.

Officer Tuthill is a thirty three year-old male assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Eastern District and has been employed with the Anne Arundel County Police Department for approximately three and a half years. Since the investigation began Officer Tuthill’s police powers have been suspended and he has been assigned administrative duties. He will continue in this status pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution and internal investigation.

The offenses alleged to have been committed by this officer are not consistent with the values of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the policing profession. The men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department work hard to earn the trust of the community and will always hold police department employees accountable for any actions that are inconsistent with providing the highest level of professional law enforcement services. “When an officer betrays the integrity of the badge, this department takes those allegations very seriously. We hold our officers to a high set of standards. Our community deserves nothing less”, said Chief Timothy Altomare.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

