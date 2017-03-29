County police investigating murder at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie

On Tuesday, March 29, 2017 at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers responded to Medstar Harbor Hospital located at 3001 South Hanover Street in Baltimore for an injured subject. The injured person was identified as Aaron Jamal Skipwith, a twenty-six year old male from the 200 block of Bethel Street in Baltimore. It was learned that Mr. Skipwith had been driven to the hospital by associates with life threatening injuries he received during an altercation at a bar in Anne Arundel County. While being treated at the hospital, Mr. Skipwith succumbed to his injuries.

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives were called and began their investigation. Detectives determined that Mr. Skipwith had been at the Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill located in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie earlier that night. Upon leaving the bar, an altercation occurred near the parking lot during which Mr. Skipwith received trauma to the upper body. Associates of the Mr. Skipwith then transported him to the hospital.

Mr. Skipwith’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Baltimore Maryland where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Aaron Skipwith to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

