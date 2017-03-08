County libraries are getting in to the St. Paddy’s Day spirit with themed events
A slice of Irish is waiting for everyone at the Anne Arundel County Public Library throughout the month of March. Residents are invited to hunt for leprechauns, get crafty and wear green while hearing green-themed stories! This year’s St. Patrick’s Day programs offer fun, Irish-themed events for all ages including:
Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 1 p.m.
Odenton Regional Library, 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
410-222-6277
Create Saint Patrick’s Day themed crafts to take home and enjoy.
Go Green for St. Patrick’s Day!
Tuesday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m. (for toddlers)
Tuesday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. (for preschoolers)
Annapolis Regional Library, 1410 West Street, Annapolis
410- 222-1750
Wear green and celebrate the holiday with “Green Eggs and Ham” and other green stories.
Thursday, March 16 at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Annapolis Regional Library, 1410 West Street, Annapolis
410-222-1750
Celebrate with green, leprechauns and shamrocks. For birth to 18 months.
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt
Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library, 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
410-222-1770
Follow clues to find the leprechauns hidden in the library…and a prize at the end!
Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
Deale Community Library , 5940 Deale-Churchton Rd., Deale
410-222-1925
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with our annual dance performance by O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance.
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB