County launches new website for Latino community

Anne Arundel County has launched a new resource website for Hispanic-Latino residents.

“Outreach to our Hispanic citizens is a major priority of our administration,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “This new informational website will better connect non-English speaking residents to County government.”

The website includes a welcome message from County Hispanic liaison, Maria Casasco. The site also includes links to information and resources for non-English speaking citizens of Anne Arundel County.

The new resource website can be found online at www.aacounty.org/espanol.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB