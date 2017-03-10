“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Stella

County launches new website for Latino community

| March 10, 2017
Rams Head

Anne Arundel County has launched a new resource website for Hispanic-Latino residents.

“Outreach to our Hispanic citizens is a major priority of our administration,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “This new informational website will better connect non-English speaking residents to County government.”

The website includes a welcome message from County Hispanic liaison, Maria Casasco.  The site also includes links to information and resources for non-English speaking citizens of Anne Arundel County.

The new resource website can be found online at www.aacounty.org/espanol

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»