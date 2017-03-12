Community action group uplifts pediatric hospice program with donations

When United Communities Against Poverty, Inc., CEO and President Rasheeda Jamison-Harriott learned they had extra toys and other children’s gifts they had received as donations that were looking for a home, she tasked the organization’s Volunteer and Donation Services Manager Deborah Ellison to find a worthy organization.

So, Ellison did what most of us do these days. “I Googled it,” she said.

Fortunately for the Chesapeake Kids program at Hospice of the Chesapeake, it popped up in the search results. Ellison said Jamison-Harriott was quite pleased with the discovery.

The Capitol Heights nonprofit packed up more than 25 toys, stuffed animals and other necessities that pediatric hospice patients and their families could use and brought them to Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Largo office the day before Valentine’s Day. It was a sweet surprise.

Chief Operating Officer Melody Stried, MSW, LCSW, expressed gratitude for the donation and for a new community connection. “Organizations like UCAP are important members of our care team,” Stried said. “They not only help the community they serve with their activism and generosity, but by reaching out to us, they help us learn more about the community we serve.”

The donations also will be used to support the nonprofit’s Chesapeake Life Center’s children’s grief programs in Prince George’s County.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS