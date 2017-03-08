Citizen Cope, Rhiannon Giddens returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Citizen Cope
Wednesday, April 5
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45
Marcus Miller
Friday, April 7
7pm | $55
Big Sam’s Funky Nations
Wednesday, May 17
8pm | $22.50
Sarah Jarosz
Saturday, July 15
8pm | $29.50
Rhiannon Giddens: The Freedom Highway Tour
Tuesday, August 8
8pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/09 Enter The Haggis w. Burning Bridget Cleary
03/10 Peter Cincotti
03/11 Paul Thorn: “Hammer & Nail” 20th Anniversary Tour
03/12 “Parenting For A Different World” featuring Revolution Child
03/15 Will Downing *RESCHEDULED DATE*
03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN
03/17 A Great Big World: An Evening with Ian & Chad
03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee
03/18 Rob Schneider
03/19 Ronnie Milsap
03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals
03/22 Kasey Chambers w. Jen Van Meter
03/23 Paul Reed Smith Band
03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody Of Love, Friendship and Shoes
03/26 The Young Dubliners w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju *All Ages Matinee
03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.
03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall
03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall
03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben
03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket
04/01 Dana Fuchs
04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)
04/04 Fourplay
04/05 Citizen Cope
04/07 Marcus Miller
04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee
04/08 Over The Rhine
04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert
04/10 Howie Day w. Katie Rose
04/12 Leela James & Daley
04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”
04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars
04/15 Jesse Colin Young
04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
04/19 The Hackensaw Boys
04/20 Average White Band
04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee
04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace
04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live
04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
