Casting Call: for The Full Monty at Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

Auditions for the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (ASGT) production of “The Full Monty” are scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 pm and Saturday, March 11 at 10 am at West Annapolis Elementary School, 505 Melvin Avenue.

The show is directed by Mason Catharini, with musical direction by Emily L. Sergo and choreography by Andrew Gordon. All roles are open and unpaid. No appointment is necessary. Please bring a headshot and resume. Performers of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. We’re looking to cast a company of actors who can believably portray their character.

Auditions for “The Full Monty” are open to anyone who will be age 18+ as of opening night of the show. If you will not reach the age of 18 by June 29, 2017, you may not audition. Please bring ID.

Performance times are at 8:30pm Thursdays through Sundays from June 29 through July 22, plus Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30pm. Rehearsals will begin in late April to early May 2017.

Visit summergarden.com for complete audition requirements, full character breakdowns, ASGT’s Audition Policy, and more info on our 2017 shows and directors.

ASGT is an outdoor community theatre presenting musical theatre (featuring live music) in a unique, outdoor setting in historic Annapolis. New volunteers are always welcome. To get involved, visit summergarden.com or e-mail [email protected] .

