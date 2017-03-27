Caregiver Workshops offered by Department of Aging

Family and professional caregivers, social workers, nurses, home care and long-term care facility workers, and others can get information and access resources at the 25th annual Caregivers’ Conference set for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22nd, at The Hotel at Arundel Preserves, 7995 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover, MD.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities has once again teamed with local businesses and organizations to provide a day filled with information and resources for both family and professional caregivers.

In addition, caregivers will have a chance to network with fellow caregivers, both informal and professional. Vendors from local agencies and businesses will be on hand to share resources and information to assist you with your caregiving needs.

Jennifer FitzPatrick, MSW, LCSW-C, will kick off the day with “Cruising through Caregiving: Reducing the Stress of Caring for your Loved One.” Other topics include caregiving over time, loss and grief in the lives of the elderly, good grief, coping with estrangements, medication management, successful transitions, veteran’s benefits, and long-term care planning. Anne Contee will conclude the day’s event by reminding caregivers that they are not alone on their journey.

Planning partners include Aging Services Management, Inc., Home Instead Senior Care, and Somerford Place Annapolis. The Alzheimer’s Association of Central Maryland will provide Social Work CEUs.

This year’s sponsors include: Somerford Place Annapolis, Merrill Lynch, the Prumo Pratta Group, ComForCare, Sunrise Severna Park & Annapolis, Home Instead Senior Care, A Homemade Plan, Professional Pharmacy Group, Heartlands Assisted Living at Severna Park, Anatomy Gifts Registry, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, FutureCare Chesapeake, Annapolis Senior Care Solutions, Chesapeake Caregivers, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Senior Care Lifestyles, LLC, Angels of Care Planning, LLC, and University of Maryland Health Advantage. While the Department of Aging and Disabilities appreciates its partners and sponsors, it does not endorse any particular vendor or business.

Registration is $20, with an additional $10 for social work CEUs. The fee includes a continental breakfast, lunch, and materials. Anyone needing special accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339 or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

For more information or to register for the conference, call 410-222-4375, [email protected], or register online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging.

