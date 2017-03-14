Brazen utility scammers targeting Annapolis seniors

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a series of scams that appear to be targeting seniors. A suspect dressed as a utility representative claims they need to check something in the house When escorted to check the “issue” a co-conspirator will enter the home and burglarize it.

No utility company will send a representative out unannounced. If you have concerns, always call the company before allowing anyone in your home. Remember, you never need to allow anyone inside your home.

Below is the police report from Annapolis Police Department

Burglary – 201700001033 – 1500 block of Virginia St – 03/13 at 5:45pm: An adult female suspect rang the doorbell to the home and told the elderly resident she was sent by BGE utility to check his water and gas service. The suspect and resident went down into the basement and then the suspect left the home. After the suspect left the resident contacted BGE and they denied sending anyone out to the home. The resident discovered money had been stolen from the home while the suspect and resident were in the basement. Burglary – 201700001034 – 1000 block of Park Av – 03/13 at 6pm: An adult female suspect in a reflective vest knocked on the door of the home and asked the elderly resident if her water had been tested. The resident let the suspect in the home and they both went down to the basement to check the water pipes. While downstairs the resident heard noises upstairs in the home even though no one else was in the residence. She went upstairs to investigate and found money and jewelry were stolen. When the resident left the basement the suspect left the home and was seen leaving the area with an adult male suspect in a dark vehicle.

