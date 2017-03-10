Bowie Baysox ready to celebrate Pi/Pie Day

The Bowie Baysox announce today that their lovable mascot Louie is ready for March Madness and he is again celebrating it with pie. Louie’s Pie Madness extravaganza will feature two special pre-season ticket offers leading up to the Baysox in-season celebration of Pi(e) Night Friday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m.

Promotions Manager Chris Rogers is the brains behind Pie Madness. “Whenever this last month before baseball rolls around, we all get excited to again celebrate both the math constant (pi) with a middle school competition and the delicious dessert (pie) with a ticket package during the month of March,” Rogers said. “This year, we have partnered with Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy to deliver fresh, delicious pies to fans along with 2017 Baysox tickets through a special online offer. We’re even hosting our annual Pi(e) Night on April 28 when we’ll honor student mathematicians and pay homage to our favorite dessert.”

The Baysox have partnered with Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy at the new Bowie Marketplace to provide pies to the first 30 fans to purchase the $95 Pie in the Park Pack at www.baysoxshop.com before 5 p.m. Monday, March 27. This Fielder’s Choice ticket package includes eight Box Seat tickets that can be used in any amount at any game and during this limited-time offer, the Baysox will also include your choice of a fresh baked apple, key lime or blueberry pie with ticket plan purchase. Fans who take advantage of this offer will also receive their choice of an XL Caleb Joseph Baysox T-Shirt or a Baysox Tote Bag. A Baysox staff member will personally deliver your fresh pie within a 25 mile radius during the month of March.

Additionally, on Pi Day, Tuesday, March 14 (3.14), the Baysox are offering General Admission seat tickets to five select April 2017 Baysox games (April 17, 18, 19, 20, 28) for $3.14 using the special ticket code PIE314 (limit four per transaction) when ordering on baysox.com. Through this special, one-day offer, a family of four will have the opportunity to attend an early season Baysox game for less than $13 (tickets may not be exchanged for any other date).

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 13 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Ticket plans are available at www.baysoxshop.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports