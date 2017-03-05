Better start thinking about croquet

Spring is just around the corner and so is the annual St. John’s-U.S. Naval Academy croquet match—a cherished Annapolis tradition. New this year is an attendance cap of 5,000 and $10 tickets for admission. Children age 12 and under can attend for free—no tickets required. Proceeds will benefit student financial aid at St. John’s. Please be aware that new ground rules are in effect this year, too. Notably, no outside liquids, except for unopened water bottles, will be permitted on campus.

Tickets and more information right here!

Related

Category: Events, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB