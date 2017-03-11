Baysox unveil 2017 promotional schedule

The Bowie Baysox announce today the promotional schedule for the 2017 season. The schedule includes 19 fireworks nights, including a special display for the Fourth of July, plus special events for the team’s 25th Season Celebration. The celebration will be held Saturday, June 17 with a commemorative team card set giveaway and 25th Season kids t-shirt giveaway. A 25th Season Logo Beer Stein Giveaway for Dads will accompany the Baysox Father’s Day Celebration Sunday, June 18.

The return of the popular Maryland Pride Night will include a Maryland Flag Floppy Hat giveaway on Sunday, June 4. The popular series of themed-Manny Machado bobblehead giveaways will also continue with the BatManny “Manny Machado” Bobblehead on Sunday, July 9. Fans can get their competitive juices flowing when the Baysox celebrate 90s Nickelodeon Night featuring Double Dare with a special jersey auction Friday, Aug. 11 and Steve Hytner, who plays “hack” comedian Kenny Bania on Seinfeld, will join the Baysox on Saturday, July 22 for a night that’s “gold, Jerry! Gold!”

The team will take fans on a trip across the pond to celebrate British Invasion Weekend with Harry Potter Night on Saturday, July 29 and a Zach Britton “Mr. Perfect” Bobblehead Giveaway Sunday, July 30 on Orioles Pride Day. Once again, the Bowie Baysox will become the Bowie Baysox to honor legendary British rock star David Bowie on Friday, July 28.

“We have some great new events planned for 2017, but fan favorites like Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 3 and Military Heroes Appreciation Night on Friday, July 21 will also be returning,” said Baysox Marketing Director Brandan Kaiser. “Bowie will once again prove to be the Kids’ Capital this year as we have fun events and premium giveaways planned for our younger fans throughout the season.”

While the whole family can enjoy fireworks, the Baysox have a slew of activities planned for younger fans, highlighted by appearances from many popular kids TV/movie characters. The Baysox will celebrate a pair of PAW Patrol Days with Marshall, Skye and Rubble Sunday, May 21 and with Chase and Everest on Sunday, July 23. The Baysox have again partnered with Coder Kids Club for Minefest Day Sunday, April 30 and the Touch-A-Truck event returns Saturday, Aug. 12 with a giveaway for kids. Plus, kids (and parents) will be able to meet the characters from PJ Masks on Sunday, April 30 and Moana on Saturday, July 8 during the Baysox Island Luau.

Young Baysox fans can also enjoy exclusive events for members of Louie’s Kids Club each month of the season. Returning in 2017, all Kids Club members can eat free on Sundays with a special ticket purchased online in advance. Members also get a free gift (Baysox socks in 2017) at the first game they attend each season. Kids Club membership is free and more information is available at www.baysox.com.

Louie’s Kids Club 2017 Events:

Sat. April 15 Spring Fling Egg Hunt

Sun. May 21 Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Characters

Sun. June 4 EcoAdventures Animal Showcase & Helicopter Candy Drop

Sun. July 9 Superhero Day & Louie’s Birthday

Sat. Aug. 19 Kids Appreciation Night & Halloween Party

The Baysox continue to offer weekly recurring promotions that last throughout the season. Monday nights will again be Mutt Mondays, where fans can bring their dogs to the game. On Tailgate Tuesdays, fans can enter the ballpark early for batting practice and enjoy $2 draft beer specials in the Bud Light Picnic Pavilion from 5 p.m. until the start of the game (excluding May 2 and July 4). On Tuesday, fans can also enjoy Dollar Dog Night where hot dogs are just $1 from the time the main gates open until the 7th inning stretch (Limit 2 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Excluding May 2, July 4, Aug. 8). The Baysox will again show their Orioles Pride by celebrating Orange Wednesday during each Wednesday night home game. During those games, fans who wear Baysox or Orioles gear will receive $5 off a box seat purchased at the ticket office the day of the game. Every Wednesday is also Military Appreciation Night, where anyone able to show proof of military service can purchase a box seat ticket for $8 (excluding May 3 and May 24).

Returning for the 2017 season is the Baysox Silver Sox Senior Club, sponsored by Visiting Angels. The Silver Sox program is free to join and open to anyone age 55 and older. Throughout the season, the team hosts five exclusive events for members of the Silver Sox program. Each event includes access to a climate-controlled suite, a discount on merchandise in Louie’s Locker Room, a two-hour all-you-can-eat pasta bar, popcorn, cookies and unlimited iced tea & lemonade. For more information about joining the Silver Sox program, visit www.baysox.com or call 301-805-6000.

Complete schedule of 2017 Silver Sox Events:

Wed. April 27 – Q & A Session with Baysox Manager Gary Kendall

Tue. May 17 – Frank Raines performs songs from 50s, 60s & 70s

Thu. June 16 – TBA

Thu. July 14 – Trivia Night

Wed. Aug. 10 – Meet & Greet with 2 Baysox Players

Other notable promotions in 2017

Game times at 6:35 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday, April 13 – Opening Night, 2017 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union

Friday, April 14, 7:05 p.m. – Pancake Supper (special ticket required)

Saturday, April 15, 2:05 p.m. – Spring Fling Egg Hunt (special ticket required)

Friday, April 28, 7:05 p.m. – Pi(e) Night, Purple Rain Night

Saturday, April 29 – Fireworks

Sunday, April 30, 2:05 p.m. – MineFest Day (special ticket required) presented by Coder Kids Club, PJ Masks Character Meet & Greet

Thursday, May 11 – Once de Mayo Celebration

Friday, May 12, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, University of Maryland Night

Saturday, May 13 – Fireworks, Art in the Park Night

Sunday, May 14, 2:05 p.m. – Mother’s Day Celebration, Mother’s Day Brunch (special ticket required)

Friday, May 19, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Tribute to the Negro Leagues

Saturday, May 20 – Fireworks, A League of Their Own 25 th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, May 21, 2:05 p.m. – PAW Patrol Day, Bark in the Park presented by Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat

Wednesday, May 24 – Bring Your Instrument Night

Friday, June 2, 7:05 p.m. – Autism Awareness Night

Saturday, June 3 – Fireworks, Star Wars Night, Girl Scout Sleepover (special ticket required).

Sunday, June 4, 2:05 p.m. – Maryland Pride Day with Maryland Flag Floppy Hat Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union, Helicopter Candy Drop

Thursday, June 15 – Lacrosse Night with the Chesapeake Bayhawks

Friday, June 16, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Boy/Cub Scout Camp Out (special ticket required), Fort Meade Appreciation Night presented by USAA

Saturday June 17 – Fireworks, Baysox 25 th Season Celebration with Baseball Card Set Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union & Kids 25 th Season T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Maryland Excels, 1K Beer Run (special ticket required)

Sunday, June 18, 2:05 p.m. – Father’s Day Celebration, Meet the Team Day, Pregame Catch on the Field, Baysox 25 th Season Logo Glass Beer Stein Giveaway presented by the City of Bowie, Father’s Day Picnic (special ticket required)

Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day Celebration with Huge Postgame Fireworks Display, Fourth of July All-American Picnic (special ticket required)

Friday, July 7, 7:05 p.m. – Wayne’s World 25 th Season Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, July 8 – Fireworks, Island Luau Night with Moana Appearance

Sunday, July 9, 2:05 p.m. – Superhero Day with BatManny “Manny Machado” Bobblehead Giveaway, Louie’s Birthday Bash

Friday, July 21, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Military Heroes Appreciation Night with Card Set Giveaway, Joint Base Andrews Night

Saturday, July 22 – Fireworks, Salute to Seinfeld Night with Kenny Bania (comedian Steve Hytner) appearance

Sunday, July 23, 2:05 p.m. – PAW Patrol Day

Friday, July 28, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, David Bowie Tribute & 70 th Birthday Bash with Special Jersey Auction, Mother/Son Night Out (special ticket required), Knock Cancer Out of the Park Night

Saturday, July 29 – Fireworks, Harry Potter Night

Sunday, July 30, 2:05 p.m. – Orioles Pride Day with Zach Britton “Mr. Perfect” Bobblehead presented by Money One Federal Credit Union

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Navy Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union

Friday, Aug. 11, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, 90s Nickelodeon Night featuring Double Dare with Special Jersey Auction, Daddy/Daughter Date Night (special ticket required), Family Camp Out (special ticket required)

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Fireworks, Touch-A-Truck Event with Kids Giveaway presented by Miss Utility

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2:05 p.m. – American Muscle Day with pregame car show, Allergy Awareness Day presented by Allergy & Asthma Center of Maryland

Friday, Aug. 18, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Glow in the Park Night with Glow Stick Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Fireworks, Kids Appreciation Night, Kids Halloween Party, Back to School Celebration

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2:05 p.m. – Fan Appreciation Day with Fan’s Choice Jersey Series Cap Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union, Meet the Team Day, Pregame Catch on the Field

** Stay Tuned as Additional Promotional Dates Will be Announced in the Coming Weeks

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 14 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Ticket plans are available at www.baysoxshop.com.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports