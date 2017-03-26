Baysox Family Fun Fest on April 1

The Bowie Baysox will host the 18th annual Free Family FunFest at Prince George’s Stadium Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The event occurs rain or shine and features free rides and games in Louie’s Kids Park, music and activities on the concourse and displays from local businesses and organizations.

Single game tickets for the Baysox 2017 season go on sale for the first time at FunFest and the box office is open throughout the day. This is the first time single game tickets may also be purchased online at www.baysox.com. Season ticket holders can pick up their ticket plans at the event and are invited to an exclusive season ticket holders’ luncheon in the Diamond View Restaurant.

Baysox Marketing Director Brandan Kaiser is excited for this year’s event. “The Baysox Free Family FunFest is a great event to unofficially kick off the 25th Season of Baysox baseball!,” Kaiser said. “It’s an event families look forward to and they get to experience the ballpark and what we have to offer before the first pitch is thrown on April 13.”

Throughout the event, fans can hang out with Baysox fun-loving mascots Louie and Rocko. There will also be several carnival style games on the concourse for kids and 1430AM WNAV will be broadcasting live from the event. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department will have fire engines in the parking lot along with cruisers from Bowie Police. Other activities include a Baysox scavenger hunt for all ages and an appearance by horses from the Maryland National Capital Park Police Mounted Unit. Fans will also be able to meet the Oriole Bird during the event.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 13 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Ticket plans are available at www.baysoxshop.com.

