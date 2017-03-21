At mid-point of filing season, Maryland processes more than a million returns

As the tax filing season reached its mid-point, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office has processed more than one million tax returns. The one-millionth return was submitted by a Calvert County tax filer.

To date, 1,037,311 returns have been processed. Comptroller Franchot urged Marylanders to e-file, as it’s the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return. Most Marylanders who file electronically receive their state refunds within three business days.

“E-filing is the best and safest way for Marylanders to submit their tax returns,” Comptroller Franchot said. “My staff remains vigilant in the fight to identify fraudulent returns and tax fraud schemes and esslectronically filing allows us to more quickly process returns and get refunds back to taxpayers.”

Through expanded public outreach efforts by Comptroller Franchot, the number of electronic returns processed has steadily increased. Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed more than 2.6 million returns electronically. Electronic filers represented about 84 percent of the 3.2 million personal income tax returns filed last year.

This year, the tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2016, rather than the traditional April 15 date, which falls on a Saturday and is followed by the observance of Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. Marylanders can file their state tax returns electronically through the state’s free iFile system, which can be accessed online at www.marylandtaxes.com. A list of other approved vendors to file electronically can also be found on the website.

Free state tax assistance is available at all of the Comptroller’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on any tax-related matter, visit www.marylandtaxes.com, call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland, or email [email protected].

Source : Maryland Comptroller's Office

