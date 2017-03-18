Arundel Middle School principal named Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year

Arundel Middle School Principal George Lindley has long been known as an educator who quickly deflects credit to others for the successes at schools which he leads.

Today, Lindley was squarely in the spotlight as he was honored for his legacy of outstanding leadership by being named the 2017 Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP). Lindley, who has worked in Anne Arundel County Public Schools for 25 years and been principal at Arundel Middle School since 2015, was surprised with the news in front of his staff this afternoon by MASSP Executive Director Scott Pfeifer.

“It is truly humbling to be recognized for something for which I feel blessed,” said Lindley, whose wife, children, and family were also on hand to surprise him at the announcement. “I really believe I am where I am supposed to be. I am surrounded by a team of dedicated colleagues … to be a part of these teams over the years and to make a difference for children is why I do what I do.”

Said Superintendent George Arlotto: “George Lindley epitomizes the caring, compassionate, committed, and calm demeanor that every outstanding educator possesses. Most importantly, every task he undertakes is done with the best interests of every one of his students in mind. He is incredibly deserving of this award, and we are very proud that he is on the AACPS team.”

Since arriving in AACPS in 1992, Lindley has served as a social studies teacher at Chesapeake Bay Middle School, administrative intern and assistant principal at Southern High School, assistant principal at Marley Middle School, and principal at Lindale and Arundel middle schools.

“George Lindley is a star among many stars around Maryland as a middle school principal,” Pfeifer said. “He is living proof that leadership matters in our schools. He will represent his colleagues around our state well as our middle school principal of the year.”

Lindley is the third AACPS middle school principal to win the award since it began in 2002, following Jason Dykstra (Southern Middle School, 2014) and Sharon Morell (Severna Park Middle School, 2007). He will formally be presented with the award at MASSP’s spring conference later this month.

