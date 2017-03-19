Are you ready for a little Annapolis Film Festival action?

For four days, from Thursday, March 30th to Sunday, April 2, 2017, downtown historic Annapolis becomes a place to screen 70 films from more than twenty countries all over the world during the 5th annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Moviegoers will stroll from venue to venue seeing some of the world’s smartest and edgiest new films. Meet visiting directors, actors and producers at parties and Q&A’s throughout the four-day festival.

Screening venues include; Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Asbury United Methodist Church, The Key Auditorium at St. John’s College, St. Anne’s Parish Hall and Annapolis Elementary School.

Special showcases include; the Environmental Showcase, the African-American Experience, the Student Showcase, the Sunday morning Jewish Experience with bagels and lox; and films for the LGBTQ community.

There will be films on the sailing and the military, family films and animation; enjoy six incredible shorts programs; some films will have a local focus; buy tickets to the 9am Coffee Talks With… at Chesapeake Brewing Co. and listen to actors and directors talk shop about the film biz; experience red carpet events and parties each night.

Ticket Central is located at Asbury United Methodist Church. Individual tickets cost $12.50 for a single screening or panel. Day passes for unlimited films and panels per day is $50. And filmgoers can get a full festival pass for $125 allowing them access to Opening Night film and After Party, Best of Fest and unlimited films and panels throughout the entire festival. Discounted student passes are only $50 for all four days and individual tickets for students and seniors are also available for $10. Only a limited number of festival passes remain and are available online now at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

Once festival passes are gone, only individual tickets will be available.

Tickets can also be purchased on Facebook. Search for times and locations of all events and screenings. To receive regular email updates about what is happening this year, sign up on the homepage.

