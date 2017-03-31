Anne Arundel County reaches all-time jobs record

County Executive Steve S

chuh has announced that Anne Arundel County has achieved a record job count with more than 270,000 jobs reported in the jurisdiction.

“Our tax and regulatory reforms continue to help create jobs and prosperity in our County,” said Schuh. “As we put together our next budget, we remain committed to enacting policies that will build upon this progress.”

According to recent data made available by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Anne Arundel County employers reported 270,103 jobs in the third quarter of 2016, an all-time high job count for the county. Of that total, 223,844 were in the private sector (all industries) and 46,259 jobs were counted within the government sector. Compared to the third quarter of 2015, the overall number of jobs in Anne Arundel County is up by 7,636.

The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages program covers the quarterly count of employment and wages as reported by employers and covers 98 percent of U.S. jobs. The report showed that top sectors to add jobs include Trade/Transportation/Utilities (1,791), Professional & Business Services (1,696) and Education & Health Services (1,669).

At the height of the economic downturn in 2009, Anne Arundel County dropped to a low point of 226,404, a decrease of more than 7,500 jobs from the previous year. The county recovered from and added to the 2008 level when it hit 239,839 jobs in 2012. Since then, Anne Arundel County’s jobs number has averaged 2.9 percent growth per year.

