Anne Arundel County Libraries gearing up for Women’s History Month

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today annouced a full slate of upcoming programs and events designed to mark Women’s History Month. The programs, held at nine libraries throughout the county start on March 2 and run through March 25.

“The Library is proud to recognize the significant contributions of women in our society through a wide variety of special events throughout March,” said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

Events included in the library’s observance of Women’s History Month include a special series celebrating outstanding Hispanic women at the Annapolis Regional Library. The three part program starts on March 7 with a discussion from local educators. The second event, on April 4, will focus on the accomplishments of local Hispanic women who have enhanced the quality of life in our community. The series finale, on May 9, will feature advice from successful Hispanic women. All events start at 6:30 p.m.

Other Women’s History Month events include:

Hands of Harmony Sign Language Concert

March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Road Community Library

4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

410-222-6699

Hear the music and see the words as they perform and show the hearing world the beauty of sign language through music!

Melting Pot, Ghanian Cooking with a Twist

March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Maryland City at Russett Community Library

3501 Russett Common, Laurel

301-725-2390

Meet the local author Asantewaa Tweedie and learn about Ghanaian recipes presented in her cookbook. Cooking demo included.

Hands of Harmony Sign Language Concert

March 11 at 11 a.m.

Deale Community Library

5940 Deale-Churchton Road 20751

410-222-1925

Hear the music and see the words as they perform and show the hearing world the beauty of sign language through music!

Living History: Georgia O’Keeffee

March 15 at 2 p.m.

Edgewater Senior Center

27 Stepney Ln, Edgewater

410-222-1927

Enjoy a living history interpretation portraying the long life of twentieth century artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Sponsored by Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities

Culture Queen

March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Broadneck Community Library

1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

410-222-1905

From African, calypso, jazz and hip-hop beats to singing fun and uplifting lyrics, children and families are sure to have a royal time.

Hands of Harmony Sign Language Concert

March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Crofton Community Library

1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

410-222-7915

Hear the music and see the words as they perform and show the hearing world the beauty of sign language through music!

Women’s History Month Storytime

March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Glen Burnie Regional Library

1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

410-222-6270

Listen to stories about amazing women, sing fun songs and enjoy making a craft with our guest Kari Maltz from the Anne Arundel County Commission for Women.

Women’s Movie Night

March 24

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library

269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

410-222-1770

Enjoy watching the McFarland, USA, a sports drama movie, in Spanish language with English Subtitles. Snacks and door prizes provided. Program in partnership with Georgetown East and Tyler Heights Elementary Hispanic Mom’s Groups, organized by AACPS Bilingual Facilitators.

Courageous Maryland Women

March 25 at 1 p.m.

Odenton Regional Library

1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

410-222-6277

Join authors Katherine Kenny and Eleanore Randrup for a look into the lives of notable women from our state.

For more information about library events and programs, visit www.aacpl.net/events.

