Anne Arundel County Libraries gearing up for Women’s History Month
Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today annouced a full slate of upcoming programs and events designed to mark Women’s History Month. The programs, held at nine libraries throughout the county start on March 2 and run through March 25.
“The Library is proud to recognize the significant contributions of women in our society through a wide variety of special events throughout March,” said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.
Events included in the library’s observance of Women’s History Month include a special series celebrating outstanding Hispanic women at the Annapolis Regional Library. The three part program starts on March 7 with a discussion from local educators. The second event, on April 4, will focus on the accomplishments of local Hispanic women who have enhanced the quality of life in our community. The series finale, on May 9, will feature advice from successful Hispanic women. All events start at 6:30 p.m.
Other Women’s History Month events include:
Hands of Harmony Sign Language Concert
March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Road Community Library
4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
410-222-6699
Hear the music and see the words as they perform and show the hearing world the beauty of sign language through music!
Melting Pot, Ghanian Cooking with a Twist
March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Maryland City at Russett Community Library
3501 Russett Common, Laurel
301-725-2390
Meet the local author Asantewaa Tweedie and learn about Ghanaian recipes presented in her cookbook. Cooking demo included.
Hands of Harmony Sign Language Concert
March 11 at 11 a.m.
5940 Deale-Churchton Road 20751
410-222-1925
Hear the music and see the words as they perform and show the hearing world the beauty of sign language through music!
Living History: Georgia O’Keeffee
March 15 at 2 p.m.
27 Stepney Ln, Edgewater
410-222-1927
Enjoy a living history interpretation portraying the long life of twentieth century artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Sponsored by Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities
March 20 at 6:30 p.m.
1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
410-222-1905
From African, calypso, jazz and hip-hop beats to singing fun and uplifting lyrics, children and families are sure to have a royal time.
Hands of Harmony Sign Language Concert
March 21 at 6:30 p.m.
1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
410-222-7915
Hear the music and see the words as they perform and show the hearing world the beauty of sign language through music!
Women’s History Month Storytime
March 22 at 10:30 a.m.
1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
410-222-6270
Listen to stories about amazing women, sing fun songs and enjoy making a craft with our guest Kari Maltz from the Anne Arundel County Commission for Women.
March 24
Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library
269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
410-222-1770
Enjoy watching the McFarland, USA, a sports drama movie, in Spanish language with English Subtitles. Snacks and door prizes provided. Program in partnership with Georgetown East and Tyler Heights Elementary Hispanic Mom’s Groups, organized by AACPS Bilingual Facilitators.
March 25 at 1 p.m.
1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
410-222-6277
Join authors Katherine Kenny and Eleanore Randrup for a look into the lives of notable women from our state.
For more information about library events and programs, visit www.aacpl.net/events.
