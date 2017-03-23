Annapolis Police to celebrate 150 years

The Annapolis Police Department has announced plans for a yearlong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the department. The department will celebrate with a series of public events and community outreach.

On June 17, 1867, the Annapolis Police Department was officially established with the appointment of the first City Commissioner and Chief of Police. Law enforcement in the City of Annapolis dates back to the granting of the City Charter in 1708, but 1867 saw the formation of the police department with the appointment of a Chief with four officers serving under him.

Planned Events

Annapolis Public Safety Expo – Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Weems Whalen Athletic Fields – The Annapolis Police Department is hosting a public safety expo featuring displays from public safety departments throughout the area. This is a free event.

Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 29 – The Annapolis Police Department will be showcasing police vehicles and celebrating our anniversary in the annual parade.

Open House – Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 199 Taylor Avenue – Come visit the police department for our open house. We will have entertainment, food, and giveaways.

4 th of July Parade – Tuesday, July 4 – The Annapolis Police Department will be showcasing police vehicles and celebrating our anniversary in this annual parade.

National Night Out – Tuesday, August 1 – The Annapolis Police Department is challenging the City of Annapolis Alderwomen and Aldermen and residents in each Ward to organize a National Night Out event. The police department will visit each event. To learn more about National Night Out visit – Tuesday, August 1 – The Annapolis Police Department is challenging the City of Annapolis Alderwomen and Aldermen and residents in each Ward to organize a National Night Out event. The police department will visit each event. To learn more about National Night Out visit https://natw.org/

Welcome Back to School – September 5-12 – Officers will visit schools in Annapolis to welcome kids back to school for the start of the new school year.

Trunk or Treat Event – October 28 or 29, to be determined – The police department will host a trunk or treat event to teach kids about Halloween safety and give them an up-close look at police vehicles and equipment.

Thanksgiving Give Back – November – Officers will collect donations to provide Thanksgiving meals to needy families in Annapolis.

Eastport Yacht Club Parade of Lights – Saturday, December 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Spa Creek – The Annapolis Police Department will decorate our police boat in celebration of our 150 th anniversary.

Throughout the year they will continue their Annapolis Police Kids Club with a focus on celebrating the anniversary. They held our first Kids Club event of the year on Monday, February 20 with a visit to the Ruth Starr Rose exhibit at the Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College. The gallery and the college warmly welcomed the officers and kids providing them with a tour of the exhibit, a musical performance by some of the college’s tutors, and lunch at the dining hall. The officers and kids also made the most of the spring-like weather by playing a kids versus officer game of kickball on the college lawn. The next Kids Club event will be on April 11. For more information contact Patti Norris at 410-268-9000 or [email protected].



Other plans for the year include participating in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in June, several police-sponsored summer camps, pop-up summer camps, and participating in the Howlin Hustle 5K in October. Please visit the police department website at www.annapolis.gov/police throughout the year for updates to these plans.



150th Anniversary Badge – A special anniversary badge was created for officers to wear throughout the year. This badge features small versions of prior badges worn by the officers of the Annapolis Police Department as well as badges issued for other important milestones of the department.



History of the Department – Officers are working with local history experts and the Maryland Archives to update the history of the department. Plans are underway for a book to be published with this history and related photos.



This anniversary is an important milestone for the department and the City of Annapolis. The department is shaped by the community it serves. As such, their anniversary logo reads, “Guided by community, integrity, and service”. Compass Marketing developed the logo, Maryland Archives staff is educating APD on how to best preserve the historic photos, and the Annapolis History Consortium is helping update the history of the department. If you or your organization would like to assist us with any of APD’s community outreach or anniversary events please contact Lieutenant Kevin Krauss at 410-268-9000 or [email protected].

