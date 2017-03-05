“Beaches
Annapolis Police investigating shooting in Edgewood Road

| March 5, 2017

On March 4th at 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Edgewood Road and Bembe Beach Road for a report of a shooting. The victim flagged down a passing motorist who called the police. Officers responded and found the victim, an adult male from Annapolis, suffering from at least one gun shot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Andrew Ascione at 410-260-3439 or [email protected] 

Source: APD

About the Author ()

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news--and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009. John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.
