Annapolis Police investigating shooting in Edgewood Road

On March 4th at 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Edgewood Road and Bembe Beach Road for a report of a shooting. The victim flagged down a passing motorist who called the police. Officers responded and found the victim, an adult male from Annapolis, suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Andrew Ascione at 410-260-3439 or [email protected]

Source: APD

