Annapolis now accepting flares and fireworks for disposal

In an effort to end an ongoing problem of how to dispose of old flares, flare guns, and fireworks, Mayor Michael Pantelides announced the Annapolis Fire Department will accept expired or surplus fireworks and flares from the general public for disposal.

Effective immediately, Annapolis Fire Chief David Stokes invites the public to drop off the devices at any of the Annapolis City Fire Stations or at the Fire Headquarters, located at 1790 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The Annapolis Fire Department Bomb Squad will arrange for safe disposal.

The issue of disposal has long been a source of frustration for the general public. Unfortunately there was no existing agency in the city that dealt with expired flare disposal. To make the situation even more difficult, state and federal laws pertaining to flare disposal vary, and there is no single disposal policy.

Boaters who want to dispose of old flares should never throw them overboard, because the flares contain perchlorate, which according to ScientificAmerican.com, is considered a “likely human carcinogen” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Also very important; since flares are explosives and are also considered hazardous waste, they should never be thrown in household trash.

Anyone with questions should contact the Fire Marshall’s Office at 410-260-2202.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB