Annapolis man victim of assault, home invasion after keys stolen in prior incident

This morning at 2am, Annapolis Police responded to the unit block of West Washington Street.

The adult male victim reported that on 03/01 at 6pm he was assaulted by several suspects and during the assault his keys were lost or stolen. The victim did not report that incident to police.

On 03/02 at 2am the victim was sleeping inside his apartment when he awoke to a masked male suspect assaulting him. After the suspect assaulted the victim he stole a TV and DVD player and left the apartment. There were no signs of forced entry to the apartment.

Police are investigating.

