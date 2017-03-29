Annapolis man charged with animal cruelty after shooting dog in residential neighborhood

On March 28, 2017 at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to a call of gun shots from the 400 Block of Master Derby Court in Annapolis. When officers arrived they spoke with the homeowner. The homeowner advised that his two year old German Shepherd had been sick for several days after it had ingested a foam pillow. He stated that the dog had not eaten or drank water for days and was having tremors and vomiting.

The homeowner stated that due to the dog’s sickness, he decided to end the dog life and shot it with his .25 caliber handgun. He then began to bury the dog in his back yard. Animal Control was notified and responded to the scene and recovered the dog’s remains. The homeowner was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty, discharging a firearm within a residential area, and reckless endangerment.

Suspect:

William Mitchell Harrell (53)

400 Block Master Derby Ct

Annapolis, Maryland 21409

Source : AACOPD

