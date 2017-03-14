Annapolis man charged in child porn case; thousands of images located on computers

On December 20, 2016, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in regards to suspects sharing on-line child pornography. In doing so a detective was able to locate a suspect sharing child pornography. The detective served several subpoenas and obtained a search warrant for the residence in which was identified as sharing the illegal images.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, detectives from the Child Abuse Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Poplar Avenue, Annapolis, Maryland. Recovered from an upstairs bedroom in which Jeremy Kane Waldman resided was a computer. Jeremy Waldman is a thirty one year old male who resides in the 1000 block of Poplar Avenue. At that point the computer was recovered as evidence.

The Anne Arundel County Digital Forensics Unit examined the computer and recovered over a thousand images/videos of child exploitation material. On March 8, 2017 detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jeremy Waldman charging him with five counts of Child Pornography Promote/Distribution and five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

During the morning hours of Friday, March 10, 2017, Child Abuse detectives took Jeremy Waldman into custody without incident in the 1000 block of Poplar Avenue, Annapolis, Maryland without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is an affiliate of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is comprised of police agencies from around the state. Its primary mission is to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation. The Task Force works cooperatively with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to provide resources to combat these crimes. Additionally, the Task Force provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education.

Arrested

Jeremy Kane Waldman (31)

1000 block Poplar Avenue

Annapolis, Maryland

