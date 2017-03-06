Annapolis crews fighting two-alarm fire on Tidewater Colony Drive

Annapolis Fire Department crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at 2001 Tidewater Colony Drive, off of Bestgate Road.

The fire appears to be located in the Vaughan-Diann Salon and Spa. Other occupants of the building include Annapolis Lymphedema Center and Ledo Pizza Systems–the corporate headquarters of Ledo Pizza. From the salon via our Facebook page, they have accounted for all of their employees and all are safe. The salon was only open today from 10am to 2pm to make appointments according to their website.

More info as it becomes available. Photo and video from Glenn A Miller Photography

