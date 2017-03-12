Annapolis bulkhead project wins award

Phase 2 of the Annapolis City Dock bulkhead replacement project has received an Outstanding Project Award in the American Council of Engineering Companies Maryland (ACEC/MD) 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. Lisa Grieco, PE, the City’s project manager; representatives from EBA Engineering, Inc. (EBA), the designer; and representatives from Cianbro, the general contractor, accepted the award at a banquet on Friday, February 17, 2017.

EBA designed both phases of the project and also provided construction phase services, including construction management, inspection, and testing.

“We were thrilled to see this project honored by our peers at ACEC/MD,” said Jeff Evans, PE, EBA’s project manager for both phases of the Annapolis City Dock project. “The entire team started the bulkhead replacement project and proceeded throughout with common goals. This project is an excellent example of successful partnership and careful coordination with all stakeholders.”

ACEC’s annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes engineering firms for projects that demonstrate an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value.

Phase 2, completed in Spring 2016, concluded the City Dock bulkhead replacement and focused on protecting the inner City Dock near Market Space and Compromise Street. In all, the second phase involved installing 700 linear feet of cantilevered steel sheet pile bulkhead with concrete cap, as well as new slips and timber mooring piles.

Residents and visitors now benefit from a number of aesthetic improvements and new amenities as a result of the multi-million dollar project, such as a new seating area along the seawall, a wider wooden boardwalk along the Donner Lot, and boat slips with upgraded utilities including a fire protection system.

The complex project had to be completed within an aggressive 6-month timeframe, between the end of the Fall Boat Show in October 2015 and before the start of the Spring Boat Show in April 2016. Due in large part to successful partnership, the bulkhead replacement project was not only completed on time, but also came in under budget.

“We are proud of the entire project team for a very successful project and a well-deserved award,” said EBA President and CEO Rizwan Siddiqi, PE.

Annapolis is an active port, hosting fishing, recreational boating, sailing, and racing fleets that are responsible for a vigorous maritime industry and a significant part of the local economy. Maintaining boating infrastructure is thus a key part of the City’s responsibility to the community. The project has given the iconic City Dock new life to the benefit of residents, the marine industry, and visitors alike.

