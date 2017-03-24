Annapolis based Mason’s Lobster Rolls to open new location in Rehoboth

The weather won’t be the only thing heating up on Rehoboth Beach this Spring—lobster rolls are the hottest food trend out there right now and no one does them better than Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls™! The unique, fast-casual restaurant concept is opening its second location this month at 67 Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach, DE—the first expansion of this highly regarded concept headed by experienced restaurant entrepreneur, Dan Beck.

Coming off a wildly-successful opening in its flagship location in Annapolis, MD, Mason’s is bringing its succulent menu to town that includes its signature lobster rolls alongside other delicious New England-inspired creations you won’t find anywhere else like Lobster BLT, Lobster Bisque and authentic New England Clam Chowder—why settle for a boring burger when you can have, as Southern Living Magazine put it: “A delicious departure from the ordinary?” Factor in that Mason’s lobsters are certified sustainable and that lobster is a healthful, low-cholesterol protein with a lower calorie-count than both chicken and turkey, choosing Mason’s is a no-brainer!

Yes, the ingredients are top-notch, absolutely delicious, and affordable—but what really sets Mason’s apart from the competition is the no-frills, simplistic setting that brings in a bit of the laid-back Maine way of life the instant you walk through the door. Beck has perfected what he calls the “Re-Maine TRUE” effect—a contemporary spin on the traditional Maine lobster shack. The finishes are comprised of natural wood, with aesthetically-pleasing art and a rustic chalkboard menu creating a dining experience that pays homage to a by-gone era while remaining refreshingly modern and minimalist.

Beck knows a thing or two about operating outstanding restaurant ventures. After over 25 years of restaurant ownership, Beck concentrated his wealth of industry and particularly seafood expertise on procuring and selling high-end seafood to upscale restaurants.

Although the Rehoboth store will be company owned, Beck launched a franchise program in Spring of 2016 and the response has been amazing! Franchisees have executed agreement in several major markets and are expected to open stores this Spring. Key to Mason’s success is its compelling business model that requires only a small footprint and modest up-front investment from franchisees—typically less than half of comparable fast-casual offerings. The one-two combo of a bold, new brand and a streamlined, cost-efficient business model casts a promising future for Mason’s continued success.

Beck has teamed up with local FranPoint Partners, a highly regarded Mid-Atlantic-based restaurant franchise development firm that has managed the successful launch of several fast-casual concepts. FranPoint’s senior partner, Richard J. Sharoff, has a wealth of experience in the fast-casual restaurant industry—playing an integral part in the sustained growth of several successful brands including MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream, Boston Market, California Tortilla and more.

For more information about Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls or Mason’s franchise opportunities, visit http://masonslobster.com/franchising/.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB