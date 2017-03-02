AAMC’s Rebecca Fortney Breast Center receives top-level Aaccreditation

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 255,180 patients diagnosed with breast cancer in the

United States in 2017. In addition, hundreds of thousands of women who will deal with benign breast disease this year will require medical evaluation for treatment options.

The Rebecca Fortney Breast Center at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) is committed to offering patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease. Fortifying this commitment, AAMC’s breast center has been granted a three-year, full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

As a NAPBC-accredited program, The Rebecca Fortney Breast Center demonstrates that it provides the highest quality evaluation and management of patients with breast disease. Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures that a patient will have access to:

– Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services

– A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options

– Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

– Quality breast care close to home

“The Rebecca Fortney Breast Center meets the needs of patients by providing multidisciplinary, high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Lorraine Tafra, director of The Rebecca Fortney Breast Center. “In addition to comprehensive state-of-the-art care in the screening, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer and breast disease, we are dedicated to providing a safe haven of kind and compassionate care. Our full accreditation is testament to the work we are committed to every day.”

AAMC’s breast center met NAPBC proficiency standards for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease. Proficiency areas include center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement.

With more than seven thousand visits per year, The Rebecca Fortney Breast Center is one of the largest in Maryland. The team includes specialists in medical and radiation oncology, surgery (including breast and plastics reconstruction), radiology, pathology, psychiatry, oncology nursing, rehabilitation/lymphedema, genetics, nutrition, clinical trials, tumor registry, genetics and social work. For more information about The Rebecca Fortney Breast Center at AAMC, visit www.askAAMC.org/breast.

