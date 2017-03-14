AAMC selected to design and test prototype to transform care for older adults

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has been selected as one of four health systems nationally to develop a prototype model aimed to transform care for older adults.

With a $250,000 grant from The John A. Hartford Foundation, AAMC will work over the course of 42 months to co-design and test the Age-Friendly Health Systems prototype with a goal to measurably improve care for older adults while lowering costs.

“Anne Arundel Medical Center is dedicated to enhancing the health of the people we serve, especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Barbara Jacobs, chief nursing officer at AAMC. “We value partnerships in our quest to change health care, and we are thankful to The John A. Hartford Foundation for selecting Anne Arundel Medical Center to be among those leading this effort. We look forward to shaping and sharing this new model of care for older adults.”

“We are so pleased to be working with Anne Arundel Medical Center and are excited about their early and rapid momentum on this most important initiative,” said Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation. “We believe we’re starting a movement and Anne Arundel Medical Center will be at the forefront.”

The prototype will focus on indicators of a broader shift in delivering high quality care for older adults. Indictors include medication, mobility, mentation (e.g. cognitive status/confusion) and whether care aligns with what truly matters to the patient. The goal is that by 2020, evidence-based models developed by the four health systems will be shared with more than 1,000 hospitals and health systems across the United States.

