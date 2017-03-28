AACPS’s Chase Haglund in running for National Dance Teacher of Year

Anne Arundel County Public Schools dance educator Chase Haglund is one of three teachers from across the nation in the running for National Dance Teacher of the Year.

Haglund, who teaches at Arundel and Corkran middle schools and formerly taught for five years at North County High School, has already been named the Eastern District Dance Educator of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of America (SHAPE – America) and Maryland Dance Teacher of the Year by the Maryland Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD).

“I am truly honored to be considered for this award,” Haglund said. “This is a recognition of our County, its amazing dance program, its teachers, and all those involved. It is a devoted team effort and to me, I am merely a representative of this incredible team. I am so blessed to be able to work with my students and colleagues every day, and to share my love of dance with them.”

The national award is given in recognition of outstanding teaching performance and the ability to motivate today’s youth to participate in a lifetime of physical activity through dance. It will be announced at SHAPE America’s national convention in Boston on March 17.

Haglund holds a bachelor’s degree in dance performance and education from Towson University and a master’s degree in education from LaSalle University. She is pursuing National Board Certification.

SHAPE America is the nation’s largest membership organization of health and physical education professionals. Since its founding in 1885, the organization has defined excellence in physical education, and our National Standards for K-12 Physical Education serve as the foundation for well-designed physical education programs across the country.