AA Chamber announces nominees for outstanding AACPS partners

| March 4, 2017
Each year, the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce nominates businesses across the county for their commitment to education and for providing quality mentorship programs.  Nominees are judged on originality, implementation, integration, sustainability and their impact on student achievement. 

“We congratulate the following Nominees for the 2017 Business Partnership Awards and their commitment to working with our young people in our public education system,” said Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Bob Burdon.  “The students in our public and independent schools today are the future workforce and business leaders for tomorrow.”

 

The 2017 List of Business Nominees Includes:

AACC Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute

Alta Vista Strategic Partners

Anne Arundel County Mental Health Department

Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Bakery Express

Bob Jones Consulting

BWI: Office of Corproate and Community Relations

Chick-Fil-A

Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage

Davidsonville Ruritan Foundation

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Goshen Farm Preservation Society

HOPE For All

Outfluence, LLC.

Patient First

South Anne Arundel County Rotary Club

Starbucks: Waugh Chapel Town Center

University of Maryland College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences

Westfield Annapolis

Winners will be announced at the 2017 Excellence In Education event scheduled for Monday, April 26th from 6-9pm at the BWI Airport Marriott Hotel.

