AA Chamber announces nominees for outstanding AACPS partners

Each year, the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce nominates businesses across the county for their commitment to education and for providing quality mentorship programs. Nominees are judged on originality, implementation, integration, sustainability and their impact on student achievement.

“We congratulate the following Nominees for the 2017 Business Partnership Awards and their commitment to working with our young people in our public education system,” said Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Bob Burdon. “The students in our public and independent schools today are the future workforce and business leaders for tomorrow.”

The 2017 List of Business Nominees Includes:

AACC Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute Alta Vista Strategic Partners Anne Arundel County Mental Health Department Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation Bakery Express Bob Jones Consulting BWI: Office of Corproate and Community Relations Chick-Fil-A Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage Davidsonville Ruritan Foundation Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Goshen Farm Preservation Society HOPE For All Outfluence, LLC. Patient First South Anne Arundel County Rotary Club Starbucks: Waugh Chapel Town Center University of Maryland College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences Westfield Annapolis

Winners will be announced at the 2017 Excellence In Education event scheduled for Monday, April 26th from 6-9pm at the BWI Airport Marriott Hotel.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS