A WRNR show with Joseph at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
Friday, April 28
8pm| $25
BoDeans
Sunday, April 30
8pm | $49.50
103.1 WRNR Presents
JOSEPH
Monday, June 12
8pm | $27.50
Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets
Saturday, June 17
8pm | $25
Deanna Bogart
Friday, June 30
8pm | $27.50
David Bromberg Quintet
Thursday, July 13
8pm | $46.50
Guitar Legend Dick Dale
Friday, August 25
8pm | $37.50
Lorrie Morgan
Sunday, August 27
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
03/22 Kasey Chambers w. Jen Van Meter
03/23 Paul Reed Smith Band
03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
03/25 The Young Dubliners w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju *All Ages Matinee
03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody Of Love, Friendship and Shoes
03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.
03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall
03/28 Die Laughing Productions presents “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery
03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall
03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben
03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket w. Amber Rubarth
04/01 Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox *All Ages Matinee
04/01 Dana Fuchs
04/02 Rusted Root w. Nicholas David
04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)
04/04 Fourplay
04/05 Citizen Cope
04/07 Marcus Miller
04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee
04/08 Over The Rhine
04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert
04/11 Howie Day w. Katie Rose
04/12 Leela James & Daley
04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”
04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars
04/15 Jesse Colin Young
04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
04/19 The Hackensaw Boys
04/20 Average White Band
04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee
04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace
04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live
04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters
04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen
04/30 BoDeans
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
