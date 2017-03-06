6th Annual Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Arts Festival coming up on April 8th

The 6th Annual Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival will be held outdoors under tents and will be a rain or shine event. The festival is hosted by Ophiuroidea “The O”, a coastal inspired clothing, home décor and gift shop located at 609 S. Talbot St. in St Michaels, Maryland. The festival will be held in the Historic Mill District, creating a unique backdrop for the festival.

The Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival will include two fun filled days and over 35 artisans from all over the East Coast, from Maine to South Carolina. Renowned author of Pure Sea Glass, Richard LaMotte and wife Nancy, sea glass artisan, will be at the festival all day Saturday only. Local musicians will keep the festival atmosphere going throughout the weekend. The festival entrance fee is $5.00 per person, per day, children under 12 are free. The festival is a tented event and will be held rain or shine.

Parking is available at the St Michaels School Campus parking lot two short blocks away, as well as municipal parking lots throughout the Town of St. Michaels.

Retail shops throughout town will also feature their favorite sea glass artisans all weekend long, a list of participating shops and galleries can be found on the festival website.

For a list of participating artisans, musicians, parking and general information, please visit http://www.seaglassfestival.com/

