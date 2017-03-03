3 months after resignation, Public Works Director to return to Annapolis; City Attorney quits again

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that David Jarrell will be returning to the position of Public Works Director, effective Monday, March 13, 2017.

“Knowing that David is returning to the city demonstrates the incredible working relationship that developed between us, his staff, as well as with the residents and businesses of Annapolis,” Mayor Pantelides said. “It is always a great day when we can welcome back an incredibly talented individual that is respected by both government employees and the city. I would also like to thank Jim Beauchamp for his professional attitude and ability to impeccably serve our city as the acting director.”

Mr. Jarrell will be nominated for confirmation at the March 13th City Council Meeting.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to return to Annapolis and serve the residents and businesses as the Public Works Director,” Mr. Jarrell said. “I want to thank Mayor Pantelides for his leadership and his encouragement over the years, and for creating a supportive environment in city government that guaranteed success in my department. I enjoyed working for him and am glad to return to his administration and to a beautiful city, providing this important public service.”

According to a City spokesperson, Jarrell will be receiving the same salary as when he left. Jarrell is the second employee who has resigned and returned to the City. City Attorney Michael Leahy resigned in June 2016 and returned in December 2016 and received an $18,000 increase in salary. Yet apparently that was not enough to keep Leahy on the payroll as he will be leaving yet again to work for the State according to The Capital.

