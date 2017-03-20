﻿Hey, why aren’t you on WRNR anymore?

Over the past few weeks, I have received a number of emails, texts, phone calls, and messages on social media about my absence from the WRNR morning show. And I wanted to dispel any rumors or #AlternativeFacts that might be circulating.

Sadly, it is true, I am not longer co-hosting the Morning Show on 103.1 FM WRNR (despite the occasional promo saying I am). On February 24th, right after the show, I was told that they would be making some changes to the morning show and that…unfortunately … those changes did not include me.

While I am certainly disappointed, and missing everyone in the station, I am enjoying getting up at 6am instead of 4am! For now, I still plan on continuing my Friday morning “what’s happening this weekend” at 615am and 845am–so definitely tune in then; and really, tune in all day to support one of the last independent radio stations in the area!

And if there is a burning desire to actually hear my voice…I am sure some psychologist can help you with that…or you can check out a new-ish project I have been working on– The Maryland Crabs Podcast (Facebook Link). If you are not a podcast listener–that’s cool, you can go to TheMarylandCrabs.com and listen in. We release episodes weekly at noon on Thursdays. We are taking a broader look at Maryland and the issues that matter to Marylanders. So far we have had Governor Hogan, Speaker Busch, Gavin Buckley, Peter Franchot, Chase Cook, Senator Astle, Madonna Girl Dale, Wes Adams, Rushern Baker, Mayor Mike Pantelides, and many others. We also will have some shorter “crabcake” episodes as well—first up will be several all about the Annapolis Film Festival!

So, there you have it! Straight from the horse’s mouth–down, but not out!

